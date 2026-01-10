The Los Angeles Angels added infield depth by signing former Chicago White Sox top prospect Nick Madrigal to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training. The 28-year-old, the fourth overall pick by Chicago in 2018, is known for his contact skills and could help the Angels find stability in the middle infield.

The deal between Madrigal and Anaheim was reported by FanSided's Robert Murray.

Madrigal signed with the White Sox for $6.41 million and was highly ranked for his bat-to-ball ability. Injuries and trades slowed his career. He was sent to the Cubs in July 2021, then released, and he signed with the Mets for $1.35 million last year.

A left shoulder injury in spring training 2025 cost him the entire season and led to his release. In his MLB career, Madrigal has a .274/.323/.344 slash line over 285 games, with 238 hits, 77 RBIs, four home runs, and 17 steals. He is very hard to strike out, but his small 5-foot-7 frame limits his power. He can play second or third base, with his glove strongest on the right side of the infield.

Article Continues Below

The Angels have struggled for production at second and third base. Rookie Christian Moore struck out frequently, and other options like Vaughn Grissom and Oswald Peraza have not worked out.

Madrigal could start in Triple-A Salt Lake or compete for a major-league role. He offers low-risk upside as a contact-oriented utility player. This move gives a former top prospect a chance to revive his career in a rebuilding Angels clubhouse.

The 28-year-old should be fully healthy by spring training and will have a chance to earn a spot on the Angels’ Opening Day roster.