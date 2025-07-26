The San Antonio Spurs secured one of the most highly regarded prospects in recent memory by selecting Rutgers guard Dylan Harper with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Harper, a consensus five-star recruit and the top player in the 2024 class according to ESPN, signed a four-year rookie-scale contract worth $56 million on July 3, 2025.

During their behind-the-scenes Summer League coverage, the Spurs shared a clip of Harper putting pen to paper on his first NBA contract. Harper's reaction to seeing his rookie contract and the staggering numbers was priceless.

All he could say was, “Dayum,” and laugh.

“Dayum” Dylan Harper’s reaction after seeing his rookie contract was priceless 🤣 (via @spurs / YT)

Born March 2, 2006, Harper starred at Rutgers during the 2024–25 NCAA season, averaging 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists over 29 games while shooting 48.4% from the field, 33.3% from 3, and 75% from the free-throw line. He started 28 of 29 games and logged 32.6 minutes per contest. His performance earned him Third-Team All-Big Ten honors and a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

In 2024, he won the Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year award, shared Co-MVP honors at the McDonald’s All-American Game, and earned MVP titles at both the Jordan Brand Classic and the Nike Hoop Summit. At Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey, Harper led his team to a 29–3 record and a state championship as a senior, averaging 22.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Harper played for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup, where he averaged 9.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, helping the U.S. finish fourth. His family lineage includes NBA legend Ron Harper, his father, who won five championships during his 15-year career.

After being drafted, Harper joined the Spurs’ Summer League roster and scored 16 points in each of his two appearances. He now joins a young core featuring 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, forming one of the most exciting young trios in the league.