Following the Achilles injury to Jayson Tatum during the Eastern Conference Semifinals last season, the Boston Celtics pivoted their focus for this upcoming season. They traded high-priced veterans such as Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, while taking fliers on younger talent like Anfernee Simons, Josh Minott and Luka Garza. The Celtics continued the trend of adding younger talent with potential to their roster with the signing of Kendall Brown, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

The move to add Kendall Brown to the roster is a camp signing, and he will have the opportunity to compete for a two-way contract spot. Presently, the Celtics have all three of their two-way contract spots filled with rookies Amari Williams, Max Shulga and RJ Luis.

The Celtics selected Williams (N0. 46) and Shulga (No. 57) in the 2025 NBA Draft, but Luis was acquired via a trade with the Utah Jazz. Luis went undrafted and signed a two-way contract with the Jazz. With the Celtics probably being invested in their own draft picks, it would appear to be Luis whom Brown will face competition for the final two-way spot.

Brown was the No. 48 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. His rights were then traded to the Indiana Pacers. He spent two seasons with the Pacers playing on a two-way contract before it was converted to a standard deal at the end of the 2023-24 season. The Pacers cut Brown before the start of the 2024-25 season, and he ultimately landed with the Brooklyn Nets on a two-way contract.

He did not appear in a game for the Nets, and he has a total of 21 games of NBA experience across his two seasons with the Pacers. Brown’s best game statistically came on Jan. 15 of the 2023-24 season when scored eight points against the Jazz.

Brown also has extensive experience in the G League having been assigned to the Indiana Mad Ants during his Pacers tenure. He also played for the Long Island Nets prior to signing with Brooklyn.