BOSTON — When Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum ruptured his Achilles tendon in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, starters like reigning NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and fringe All-Star Derrick White were expected to step up. And they did just that during Boston's 127-102 blowout win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Yet, another Celtic, backup center Luke Kornet, arguably made the biggest impact in Tatum's absence.

During Game 5, Kornet recorded a career-high seven blocks off the bench while shooting a perfect 5-of-5 from the field for 10 points. He also added a team-high nine rebounds in 26 minutes of play, the most playing time he's ever received in his playoff career.

THE LUKE KORNET GAME 🍀 Block on one end (his 7th).

Kornet's performance wasn't just stellar, though — it was historic. The Celtics big man became the only player in NBA postseason history to come off the bench and notch at least 10 points, nine rebounds, and seven blocked shots while not missing a shot.

When asked about the big man's terrific outing, Brown, who finished with 26 points and a career-high 12 assists, was unsurprisingly complimentary.

“Luke was huge tonight,” he praised. “Defensively and offensively. He was stellar. And that's the type of performance we need in the playoffs.”

White, Boston's top scorer on the night with a game-high 34 points, echoed Brown's admiration of Kornet.

“He was unbelievable,” White commended. “He came in and just seemed to always be in the right position. Seven blocks is crazy, and he was unbelievable tonight and really stepped up…He's had a great season and it was big time for us.”

The C's weren't exaggerating when they pointed out how they needed Kornet in Game 5. Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis has been dealing with a lingering virus during the second-round series, which has completely zapped him of his regular abilities. The 2018 All-Star mustered just one point in the first half and missed all three of his field goals before sitting for the rest of the contest.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said Porzingis was struggling to breathe during Game 5, so Kornet earned the starting nod in the second half. He made the most of it by completely swinging the game's momentum in Boston's favor with his defense. The former New York Knick produced five blocks in the third quarter alone and helped Boston win that pivotal period 32-17. The Knicks ended up with four blocks altogether in 48 minutes.

“I was just trying to make plays,” Kornet stated. “Obviously our season is on the line so trying to have a lot of energy and make plays. I feel like everybody stepped up. We were connected and very aggressive and forceful. We obviously did our job for the day and you have to go out and do it again.”

A 25-point win is promising for Boston, but it still needs two more victories to advance past New York. Dropping Games 1 and 2 at home put the Celtics in an avoidable hole, however, all that matters for them now is taking it one game at a time and focusing on Game 6 on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

Kornet and company don't know what it'll take to overcome a 3-2 deficit and send the series back to Boston, yet they're ready to do anything in order to stave off elimination.

“[To win], It'll require different things on Friday,” Kornet said. “But just trying to keep that same mentality and do whatever it takes.”