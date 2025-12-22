The Minnesota Timberwolves were still riding momentum from their gritty win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, a night defined by Anthony Edwards’ takeover and Chris Finch’s scene-stealing ejection, when the mood shifted fast. That edge carried into the Milwaukee Bucks matchup, but it vanished when Jaden McDaniels went down. The Timberwolves confirmed a Jaden McDaniels injury during the game against the Bucks, a jolt no one expected after a clean injury report. What began as confidence turned into concern in real time.

Jaden McDaniels left the floor in the first quarter after an injury, clutching his left side while reaching for a loose ball on a turnover. The play looked harmless. The reaction didn’t. He headed straight to the locker room, and Naz Reid replaced him moments later. Soon after, Wolves social media made it official. Left hip pain. Out for the remainder of the night. No return. No immediate clarity.

The timing felt off. No Wolves players were listed as out due to injury before tipoff. One was on assignment. Two were in the G League. McDaniels wasn’t part of any warning sign. Yet there he was, unavailable, as the Bucks built control and pushed to a 60–48 halftime lead despite Giannis Antetokounmpo sitting.

Why this moment matters for the Timberwolves

Context sharpens everything. The Timberwolves entered the night 18–10, sixth in the West, playing with rhythm and belief. The Thunder win showed toughness. This moment tested it. McDaniels does the quiet work. He guards stars. He stabilizes lineups. When he left, matchups tightened and options narrowed.

Minnesota, at 11–17 and outside the East’s top tier, played loose with house money. The Bucks didn’t panic and the Timberwolves had to adjust on the fly.

Whether this ends as a short-term scare or something heavier remains unclear. What is clear is how quickly the tone flipped. One reach. One awkward movement. Suddenly, questions replaced momentum. How the Timberwolves respond now may define more than just one night.