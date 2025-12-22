NFL legend Barry Sanders gave his congrats to Jahmyr Gibbs following the star running back's milestone in the Detroit Lions' 29-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

Gibbs has shined as one of the Lions' top touchdown scorers over the last couple of seasons. He has only been around since 2023, showing how impactful he has been in the team's dynamic offense under head coach Dan Campbell.

Gibbs reached the end zone once again during the team's matchup against Pittsburgh, scoring his 48th touchdown and counting. This set a new record in NFL history, surpassing Sanders' touchdown total after three seasons. Sanders praised Gibbs after he achieved the milestone and took over the all-time record, per reporter Eric Woodyard.

“I am so happy for Jahmyr, and his teammates. It is really incredible when you think he was able to score so many times with so many other weapons on offense. AND he is not done yet I hope. It is a real testament to his ability to consistently create big plays,” Sanders said.

How Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions played against Steelers

Jahmyr Gibbs is off to a blazing start as one of the best running backs in the NFL. Barry Sanders recognized his efforts in making history despite the team's brutal loss at home.

Both teams traded blows throughout the entire course of the game, being even at 10 apiece at halftime. However, Pittsburgh made more big plays down the stretch to hold onto the win. On top of that, Detroit had a touchdown that didn't stand due to an offensive pass interference, causing heartbreak for the home crowd.

Jared Goff made the efforts to keep Detroit competitive in the game as the rushing attack was nonexistent. He completed 34 passes out of 54 attempts for 364 yards and three touchdowns.

Gibbs had more activity in the receiving game, only having seven rushes for two yards. He made up for the lack of rushing production by making 10 catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Jameson Williams had five receptions for 70 yards, Kalif Raymond made four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown, and Amon-Ra St. Brown recorded four receptions for 54 yards. Meanwhile, Isaac TeSlaa caught four passes for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Detroit fell to an 8-7 record on the season, holding the third spot in the NFC North Division standings. They are above the Minnesota Vikings while trailing the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at eighth place. They are above the Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers while trailing the Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

The Lions will look to bounce back and keep their playoff hopes alive in their next matchup. They will be on the road when they face the Vikings on Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET.