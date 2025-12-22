Now in full control of the NFC North, the Chicago Bears have shown a lot of resiliency in head coach Ben Johnson's first year at the helm. The former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator has sparked the career of 2024 first overall pick Caleb Williams. While there's still a lot that Williams needs to improve on, his performance in the Bears' 22-16 comeback win over the Green Bay Packers has the NFL talking. Videographer Cole Bennett shared the message written on Williams' jersey from Saturday's win via X, formerly Twitter. It's certainly one that will have Chicago fans buzzing.

best gift I’ve ever received. maaaaaaaan I love you @CALEBcsw pic.twitter.com/emr5uxem6B — Cole Bennett (@_ColeBennett_) December 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

“DA BEARS! GB SUCK! F*** GB,” Williams wrote on the jersey given to Bennett after Saturday night's win.

Williams' sophomore year has been one of massive improvement. As the season progresses, his mastery of Johnson's attack continues to grow. It's clear to see why he was 2024's top pick. Now, under the tutelage of Johnson and his offensive staff, Williams' next goal is locking in the NFC North title. Can the Bears continue this upward trend towards a deep postseason run?

Article Continues Below

Bears are riding high under first-year head coach Ben Johnson

At 11-4, the Bears hold a two-game lead over the Packers for the division lead with two weeks left. A win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football next week would give the Bears their first NFC North title since 2018. Chicago's head coach during that season? Another offensive-minded guru in Matt Nagy.

Of course, many Bears fans hope Johnson emulates the path of franchise legends like Mike Ditka and doesn't flame out like Nagy. Current GM Ryan Poles is now on his second head coach, after the failed tenure of Matt Eberflus, Nagy's successor. Williams and his teammates clearly love playing under their new leader. Can Chicago win on the road versus a solid Niners team, or will their NFC North dreams be deferred until the Week 18 finale versus the Lions at home? In any case, another trip to a New Orleans-based Super Bowl could be in Johnson and Williams' future.