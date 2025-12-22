The Pittsburgh Steelers have rebounded with three consecutive wins after losing 3 games out of 4 and they remain in first place in the AFC North with a 9-6-0 record. Their latest victory was a 29-24 nail biter over over the Detroit Lions. The Steelers had to overcome a long delay on the final play of the game as officials had to determine if time had run out in the game.

Tomlin on DK altercation. pic.twitter.com/2Q5zlP2A2t — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) December 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Steelers benefitted from an offensive pass interference call and when Lions quarterback Jared Goff picked up a lateral and ran it into the end zone, time ran out in the game. The Lions TD did not count because of the penalty and the game was over.

Despite the victory, the Steelers may not have wide receiver DK Metcalf for their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. The CBS television cameras saw him throw a jab at a fan during a break in the action, and that interaction will be reviewed by the NFL. It seems quite likely that a suspension could follow.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he heard about the incident, but he had not yet seen it. As a result, he did not issue a comment.

Steelers deliver strong offensive performance

Article Continues Below

Pittsburgh's offense came alive as 42-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers was able to complete 27 of 41 passes for 266 yards with 1 touchdown pass. That scoring pass came late in the first half when running back Kenneth Gainwell made a spectacular catch in the final seconds and went into the end zone untouched.

That play was originally ruled an incomplete pass, but replay overturned the decision. That touchdown allowed the Steelers to tie the score at 10-10 prior to halftime.

In addition to to Rodgers, the Steelers received a huge game from running back Jaylen Warren. He had 14 carries for 143 yards and 2 TDs. His 45-yard run for a score with less than 7 minutes remaining gave Pittsburgh a 12-point lead and it proved to be the winning margin.

Gainwell caught 5 passes for 78 yards and he had 50 yards on the ground while averaging 5.6 yards per carry.