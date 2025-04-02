Coming off banner number 18, the Boston Celtics look ready to win another one. The Celtics are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference NBA playoffs race with a solid 54-19 win-loss record. Given that the team is keeping the same core, it's easy to see why Boston has maintained its stronghold in the East.

For as long as everyone on the roster stays healthy, chances are good that the Celtics can win back-to-back titles. With less than 10 games remaining in the regular season, Boston is probably already setting its sights on the postseason. And while the iron is hot, the franchise should be ready to battle it out against the best teams in the league with a possible dynasty up for grabs. For this piece, let's take a look at some scenarios that can affect their hopes.

Dream scenario: Celtics take advantage of a Damian Lillard-less Bucks

The Celtics should easily match up against any team in the Eastern Conference. However, if there's a matchup that would benefit them the most, it'd be drawing a depleted Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks recently announced that Damian Lillard was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis, sidelining him indefinitely. Since then, Milwaukee has lost the last six of their 10 games and could possibly enter into a free fall that would drop them into the Play-In Tournament. If this were to happen, an early collision course against the defending champions could be on the horizon.

Both of these teams have plenty of history together. Aside from competitive battles against each other in the past, let's not forget that these two teams were also involved in a blockbuster trade that made the Damian Lillard-Jrue Holiday exchange happen. The series would've given fans more reasons to argue about the winner of this particular trade.

Although Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been a torn on Boston's side, Milwaukee's offensive engine shows a glaring hole with Lillard not in action. His absence will be something that the Celtics can capitalize on. Defensively, the Bucks don't exactly have much personnel to contain the fearsome starting five of the defending champions. On the other hand, it's safe to say that Giannis will be the driving force that Milwaukee will rely on, giving Boston a solid target to exploit.

There's no question that Giannis will make a herculean effort to keep his team afloat. However, in the grueling playoffs, this is simply unsustainable, especially against a team that owns the winning formula.

For this to happen, the Bucks must fall to the seventh seed, which is still possible even if the Atlanta Hawks or Orlando Magic are still a few games away. Afterward, Milwaukee should win its first Play-In assignment against either of the two, which is a tough task in itself and more so with their second superstar out. Lillard's injury certainly changes the playoff landscape in the East, and if the stars align, the Celtics could become the major benefactors.

Nightmare scenario: Boston draws a hungry Orlando squad

Make no mistake: The defending champions are ready to win their second straight title. In fact, this season has shown they can beat anyone in the East. However, anyone would agree that a first-round matchup against the Orlando Magic isn't exactly an ideal scenario.

Led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the Magic have plenty of size and physicality across their roster that can be dangerous on both ends of the floor. They also have enough depth to give any contender a run for their money. In fact, the Magic were able to win one game away from the defending champs back in December with a 108-104 upset. Orlando has also won the last six of their 10 outings in the ongoing regular season.

However, any basketball fan will agree that the Celtics will probably still win the series. If the Celtics' shooting clicks on all cylinders, its firepower would propel Boston past the first round. Furthermore, the Magic have yet to prove they can be healthy at a consistent stretch. But with Orlando's size and physicality, they will certainly make the defending champions work for their wins. In any first-round matchup, drawing a gritty team will demand more effort in the first round, which might wear out any team in the midst of a playoff run.

As it stands, there is a solid chance that the Magic will be the Celtics' first-round opponent. They're currently at the seventh seed with a 37-40 win-loss record and could possibly climb up to the seventh spot. Should they succeed in the Play-In, you can expect Orlando to give the defending champions a gallant stand in the first round.