The Boston Celtics are getting another crack at the New York Knicks this Tuesday night at TD Garden in Boston.

However, Boston might not have the services of one of their key players for this showdown, as guard Derrick White is on the game's official injury report with a probable label due to a contusion to his right calf.

It is the same lower-body issue that kept White from playing in last Sunday's game on the road versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, though the Celtics still emerged with a 117-115 victory for their 11th win in the 2025-26 NBA season.

White's absence in the meeting with the Cavs opened up an opportunity for a higher usage for Payton Pritchard. The former Oregon Ducks star went off for 42 points on 15-for-22 shooting from the field, including six 3-pointers. If White ultimately gets ruled out again, Pritchard can be expected to enjoy more touches than usual.

Article Continues Below

But the defense and versatility that White usually provides are qualities that are harder to find.

So far in the 2025-26 season, the former Colorado Buffaloes star is leading Boston with 1.7 steals per game and second on the team with 1.3 blocks per outing. And among Boston players who have played at least 400 minutes this season, White (632 minutes) is second with a 114 defensive rating.

In the first meeting with the Knicks this season, White had 15 points, four rebounds and four assists to go with a steal in a 105-95 loss at Madison Square Garden in New York on Oct. 24.