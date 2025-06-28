Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens entered the offseason with a highly delicate task: find a way to keep the roster competitive while shedding significant salary. The implementation of this complicated plan is ongoing. Although the C's have already traded Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis and acquired Anfernee Simons and Georges Niang in those respective moves, they are still considering further roster adjustments.

The biggest one may revolve around a new acquisition. Both Simons and Niang are on expiring contracts, making them potentially appealing options on the trade market. The former is a particularly interesting talent, given the prominent offensive role he has served for the Portland Trail Blazers over the last few years.

Simons, who arrives via the Holiday trade, averaged 19.3 points and 4.8 assists in 70 games last season. He could provide a potent scoring punch while Jayson Tatum recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Nevertheless, the Celtics, much like the Blazers, may not see Simons as an ideal component of their long-term future. He will also cost them a pretty penny next season. Stevens has much to consider. A trusted reporter is breaking down the franchise's current predicament and possible options.

“With Porzingis and Holiday walking out the door in Boston, this team has already saved themselves close to $200 million between payroll and taxes,” Jay King of The Athletic notes. ” Still, the Celtics remain above the first apron and are continuing to search the trade market for other possible moves, which could include relocating either Anfernee Simons or Georges Niang.

“The Celtics would likely find it easier to move Niang, who is making $8.2 million in the final year of his contract, than Simons, who is making $27.6 million in the final year of his current deal. Both players can be traded again by the Celtics, but their contracts cannot be combined with others.”

With so much up in the air, the Celtics have a big decision to make

Despite Tatum's lengthy injury absence, Boston arguably still boasts a playoff-caliber roster, with 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and the superbly versatile Derrick White leading the way. Moreover, the Eastern Conference could be as unpredictable as it has ever been, especially in light of all the devastating postseason injuries.

The two favorites are presently mired in uncertainty themselves — the Cleveland Cavaliers are banged-up and coming off another crushing postseason defeat, and the New York Knicks are still searching for a head coach. Perhaps the Celtics could fare better in this potential free-for-all than many expect.

When surveying the landscape, Brad Stevens may see the benefit of keeping Simons for at least the 2025-26 campaign. The 26-year-old guard knocks down 3-pointers at a 38.1 percent clip for his career, a stat that surely made head coach Joe Mazzulla perk up. He has undeniable limitations, with defense being the most glaring one, but Boston has to replace a significant chunk of its offense. Simons has the ability to help fill that role.

Though, if a tempting deal arises, the front office may have no choice but to ship out the former first-round pick. How the Celtics proceed could depend greatly on how they view their 2025-26 prospects and the East as a whole. That picture should look clearer once free agency begins on Monday.