The New York Knicks are facing significant questions after falling into a 3-1 series deficit against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Following a 130-121 Game 4 loss on Tuesday night, attention has quickly turned to the future of the franchise — both in the postseason and beyond.

During a postgame discussion, longtime NBA analyst Bill Simmons proposed a hypothetical three-team trade that would send Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Knicks. The scenario, which also involves the San Antonio Spurs, aims to reshape three franchises in one blockbuster move.

“I just wonder, instead of Durant, who was in the 2007 Draft and has been around for a long time, does it make more sense to target somebody like Bridges?” Simmons said. “And then if you’re the Knicks, could you send Bridges for picks and send those picks with Towns for Giannis and basically turn Towns and Bridges into Giannis would be my question?”

Simmons outlined the framework as follows:

Knicks receive : Giannis Antetokounmpo

: Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks receive : Karl-Anthony Towns and multiple draft picks from the Knicks via the Spurs

: Karl-Anthony Towns and multiple draft picks from the Knicks via the Spurs Spurs receive: Mikal Bridges

Simmons suggested that instead of the Spurs revisiting previously reported interest in Kevin Durant, they could shift focus to a younger, two-way forward like Bridges. That potential move could then trigger the Knicks flipping Bridges and Towns into a consolidated package for Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo, who just completed his 12th season with the Milwaukee Bucks, averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game this season while shooting 60.1% from the field.

Though under contract for three more years, reports have emerged suggesting the two-time MVP is open to exploring his options after the Bucks were eliminated in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Karl-Anthony Towns remains one of the most productive big men in the league. The 29-year-old center appeared in 72 games this season, averaging 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 52.6% from the field and 42% from three-point range.

In the 2025 playoffs, Towns has averaged 21.3 points and 11.4 rebounds per game while shooting 49.2% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc.

Mikal Bridges offers strong two-way value. The 28-year-old averaged 17.6 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game across 82 games this season, shooting 50% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc.

In the playoffs, his averages have dipped slightly to 15.8 points and 4.8 rebounds, but he remains a versatile wing who could thrive alongside Spurs cornerstone Victor Wembanyama.

The proposed deal hinges on several factors, including Antetokounmpo’s willingness to leave Milwaukee, the Bucks’ openness to retool with younger pieces, and whether the Spurs would part with assets for Bridges instead of pursuing other high-profile targets.

The Knicks, who have long been linked to superstar pursuits, would gain a generational talent to pair with Jalen Brunson and bolster their title aspirations.

With the offseason approaching and multiple teams evaluating their futures, the Knicks could emerge as a serious player in the trade market if Milwaukee begins to explore moving its franchise centerpiece, giving proposals like Simmons’ more traction.