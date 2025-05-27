The San Antonio Spurs are red hot in the rumor mill right now, as the organization has the tools and assets to make drastic moves this offseason. ESPN's Shams Charania delivered head-turning comments on Tuesday, fueling the idea that the team is eyeing Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant as possible trade targets.

During a guest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Charania hinted at the possibility the Spurs may make a trade for Antetokounmpo or Durant this offseason. He claims there was mutual interest between the franchise and Durant at the trade deadline, however, nothing came to fruition. As for Antetokounmpo, the organization is linked to the Milwaukee Bucks star as a possible option to pair with center Victor Wembanyama.

“Whether it's a player like [Giannis] Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant is another guy. There was mutual interest at the deadline. I think [the Spurs] are going to be looking to see, ‘Is there a wing player that we can bring in?'”

Antetokounmpo stated shortly after the Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs that he is taking time to decide whether or not he wants to stay in Milwaukee. The two sides have yet to meet with each other, with the 2025 NBA Draft later in June. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns are largely expected to blow things up, and the organization is rumored to be shopping Durant around for the best package possible.

The Spurs own the No. 2 and No. 14 overall picks of the NBA Draft this offseason. They also have a few players they can add to sweeten the deal as well. Taking a chance on Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant would be a big decision, but it's one that could catapult the team into playoff contention as early as next season.

It's expected that the Spurs want to build a roster around Victor Wembanyama and point guard De'Aaron Fox, whom the front office acquired via trade at the deadline during the season. Guard Stephon Castle may also be a part of the team's long-term plan after winning the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year Award. Outside of that, San Antonio has plenty of assets to offer in a trade for either Antetokounmpo or Durant.