Jaylen Brown continues to make headlines for reasons far beyond basketball. During Sunday’s Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons matchup, the All-Star forward once again went viral, not for his 41-point explosion, but for what fans have now dubbed the “spray-paint saga.”

Late in the third quarter, Brown appeared to accidentally “spray paint” Ronald Holland II’s white jersey with residue from what fans believe is his spray-on hairline product. Cameras caught the hilarious moment when Brown’s head brushed against Holland’s chest, leaving a dark streak that immediately reignited the internet’s fascination with his grooming habits.

“Ronald happens to be another victim of Jaylen’s fake hairline spray painting,” one fan joked on X (formerly Twitter). “When you face Jaylen Brown, you might get crossed up or get touched up.”

Brown’s fake hairline got another victim 😭 pic.twitter.com/bUyX0PvjsD — Riley ❄️ (@rileysbetter) October 26, 2025

The moment echoed a similar viral incident from just days earlier, when Brown’s hair product rubbed off onto OG Anunoby’s jersey during Boston’s 105-95 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

That clip, which showed Brown’s head leaving a visible black smudge on Anunoby’s uniform, spread like wildfire across social media, spawning countless memes and lighthearted jokes about “paint defense.”

Sunday’s repeat performance has fans convinced that Brown’s hairline has “claimed another victim.” Though the episode provided comic relief, it also came during another frustrating loss for the Celtics, their third straight to open the 2025-26 season.

Despite Brown’s impressive scoring output and leadership in Jayson Tatum’s absence, Boston has struggled to close games and maintain rhythm with a restructured roster.

Still, Brown’s viral moments have at least kept fans entertained amid the early-season adversity. The star’s hairline memes have generated thousands of comments, with fans teasing him for turning NBA games into “live-action barbershop skits.”

While the Celtics search for their first win, Jaylen Brown might just hold an unintended record of his own, the only player to leave his mark on the game in both the literal and viral sense.