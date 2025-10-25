Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown found himself at the center of an unusual viral moment during Boston’s 105-95 loss to the New York Knicks on Friday night. In the third quarter of the game at Madison Square Garden, Brown drove toward the basket against Knicks forward OG Anunoby, and what happened next quickly became social media fodder.

As Brown leaned in to create separation, his head brushed against Anunoby’s white jersey, leaving behind a very noticeable black smudge on the fabric. Cameras quickly zoomed in, and fans online immediately noticed: it appeared that Brown’s spray-on hair product had rubbed off during the play.

There's no way…

The moment drew plenty of reactions from NBA fans and meme accounts alike, with many joking about the “leaky hairline” incident. The dark streak across Anunoby’s jersey became the defining visual of an otherwise forgettable night for Boston.

While it’s not uncommon for players to use grooming products or cosmetic sprays for televised games, the situation was made worse by timing and sweat. The incident occurred late in the third quarter, when Brown had already played heavy minutes and was clearly perspiring, likely enough to compromise whatever product he was using.

Despite the embarrassing viral moment, Brown still managed to lead the Celtics offensively. The All-Star guard finished with 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting, adding four rebounds and three assists. However, Boston’s offense as a whole struggled, shooting just 42% from the field and turning the ball over 17 times.

The Celtics have now fallen to 0-2 to start the 2025-26 season, still searching for rhythm under the new lineup led by Brown. With Jayson Tatum sidelined due to injury and major offseason changes, including trades of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, Brown carries a heavier load than ever before.

Still, after the game, it wasn’t just his box score that had fans talking; it was his hairline that stole the headlines.