The Los Angeles Lakers have a big test coming up on Monday against the Eastern Conference leading Detroit Pistons, and they will have Luka Doncic in the lineup as his 16th technical was rescinded by the NBA. But the Lakers might be short-handed elsewhere as key players in Marcus Smart and Rui Hachimura popped up on the injury report on Sunday.

Both Marcus Smart and Rui Hachimura were listed as questionable on the Lakers’ injury report ahead of their upcoming game agains the Pistons. Smart is dealing with right ankle soreness while Hachimura has right calf soreness. In addition to Hachimura and Smart, veteran big man Maxi Kleber is also questionable against the Pistons.

Smart missed the Lakers’ win against the Chicago Bulls back on March 12 due to a hip issue, and he’s been dealing with minor ailments throughout the season. But Smart has been one of the most important players on the team this season outside of Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves.

Smart has appeared in 60 games, including 53 starts, at a little over 28 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 39.9 percent shooting from the field, 33.6 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 81.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Smart’s impact goes far beyond his shooting percentages, and he’s been among the league leaders in deflections.

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Hachimura, coincidentally, was bumped out of the starting lineup by Smart. He’s settled into a reserve role since returning from a calf injury back in December.

He’s appeared in 59 games, including 35 starts, at a little over 28 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 11.1 points and 3.2 rebounds with splits of 50.5 percent shooting from the field, 43.8 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 75.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Lakers have won nine consecutive games as they visit the top team in the Eastern Conference. They are currently the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference standings, and a full three games ahead of the No. 4 Houston Rockets.