Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant was insightful about his thoughts on getting closer to retiring from his playing career in the NBA.

Durant has been in the NBA since 2007, shining in the league as one of the greatest scorers the league has ever seen. Fast forward to present day, he continues to succeed as one of the top veteran scorers.

However, even he knows that won't last forever. He made an appearance on The Boardroom podcast, understanding that his time in the league is closer to ending than he thinks.

“There’s going to come a time where it’s not my place. And we’re creeping closer to that. And it’s crazy to think about as the season winds down, like damn, it’s March right now. April, the season is almost over in April. It’s just like this is where I spent all my life doing every day. This is a part of my routine. This is what I center my life around, is the game. So to know that having a handful of years hopefully left to do this, got to start getting prepared for that next phase,” Durant said at the 21:04 mark.

“For me, I’ve accepted that I’ll never be able to fill that space up, and I wouldn’t even call it a space that’s there. What fulfilled me is the small things that’s come with this. Like just the camaraderie, the brotherhood, people I’ve met. Just interacting with basketball fans around the world. That’s the coolest part. I could still hoop. I could still go to a gym and shoot and have that routine centered around basketball when I’m done playing.”

What lies ahead for Kevin Durant, Rockets

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Kevin Durant is certainly grateful for the accolades and records he earned throughout his career. As he goes through the twilight years of his career with the Rockets, he will look to end those remaining seasons strong.

Houston has a 43-27 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves while trailing the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs.

The Rockets will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They take on the Chicago Bulls as tip-off will take place on March 23 at 8 p.m. ET.