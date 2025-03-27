The Boston Celtics have been rolling as of late, winners of seven straight games despite missed time from both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum due to injury. Brown was back in the lineup for Wednesday evening's road demolition of the Phoenix Suns, a game which Tatum missed due to a recent ankle sprain.

Recently, Brown got one hundred percent candid on the lingering knee issue he's been dealing with and how it's been a particularly unique challenge for him at this stage of his career.

“It's new for me. I haven't really had issues with my knees ever in my career,” said Brown, per Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog on X, formerly Twitter. “I'm just trying to find a good routine to make sure I'm prepared and ready to go every night, but it's definitely been a challenge mentally and stuff like that.”

Injury concerns for the Celtics

A large part of the dominance of the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown duo over the years has been the durability of the two stars, as the only extended playoff time missed by either one was Brown during the 2021 postseason.

Unfortunately, the injuries have started to pile up on Boston this year, as both Tatum and Brown have been in and out of the lineup recently, and Kristaps Porzingis also missed time with an unspecified illness.

The good news for Boston is that they've continued to pile up wins in the process, firmly entrenched in the second spot in the Eastern Conference and looking like legitimate threats to win their second straight NBA championship if their key players can stay on the floor. It should also be noted that the Celtics' title run in 2024 occurred largely without Porzingis in the lineup.

In any case, the Celtics will continue their current Western Conference road swing on Saturday evening vs the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET. The injury report for that matchup has not yet been released.