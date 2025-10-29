This past Friday, Jaylen Brown made waves on social media when he rocked up to the Boston Celtics' game against the New York Knicks with a spray-on hairline. Brown, on one play in which he was being guarded by OG Anunoby, managed to rub off that spray on the Knicks forward's jersey, leaving a prominent black mark on their white uniform in the process. He became the laughingstock of the league as a result, but it doesn't look as though the Celtics star is fazed at all by all the clowning he's been receiving.

In fact, Brown even went live on Twitch on Tuesday night on an off day for the Celtics and went as far as to talk about his troubles with his hair. Just to show even further how much Brown is poking fun at the entire situation, he jokingly blamed the city of Boston and the pressure that comes with competing year after year in front of one of the NBA's most passionate fanbases has taken its toll on his hairline.

“I blame Boston. 10 years of stress, the media, the championship. Y'all caused this,” Brown said, via CelticsUnite on X (formerly Twitter).

“I blame Boston. 10 years of media, stress, championships. This is y’all fault” — Jaylen Brown on his balding 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/baa7iL5iSH — CelticsUnite (@CelticsUnite18) October 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The loss of hair happens to the best of us, regardless of how old one is. Brown may only be 29 years of age, but Father Time comes for every man's hair. It's only a matter of time before any man loses the good mane he once had, and all that's left to do is race towards acceptance — which the Celtics star seems to be doing.

For what it's worth, the Celtics star does not look very silly with thin hair, as he's rocking it with confidence.

Article Continues Below

Jaylen Brown could very well lose more hair as Celtics enter gap year

Brown will be experiencing that it's like to be the first option on his team for the first time in his career. Alas, this Celtics team is not very good. They lost a ton of key contributors from their contending team from years past, and Jayson Tatum is about to miss most, if not all, of the 2025-26 campaign.

Stressful days will be in the offing for Brown, and it might cost him all that's left of his precious hair. But Brown, again, doesn't seem to care too much about this development. He has all the money in the world anyway to try and dip into the fountain of youth if he wants to bring back the flat top or the cornrows of yore.