As Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown went on a tirade about the officiating during the 100-95 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, he would go on to say that he wouldn't care if the NBA fined him. While the Celtics forward demanded that the NBA fine him, he got his wish on Monday.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the league has fined Brown $35,000 “for his public criticism of the officials after the Celtics' game on Jan. 10 against the Spurs.” This stemmed from Brown's comments made after the loss to San Antonio, where he didn't hold back on the “inconsistency” of the officiating, saying that the NBA should “give me the fine.”

“Every time we play a good team, the inconsistency is crazy,” Brown said Sunday, via ClutchPoints' Boston reporter Daniel Donabedian. “I'll take the f***ing fine. Curtis [Blair], all them dudes was terrible tonight. I don't care. They can fine me whatever they want. But it's crazy. Every time we play a good team, it's the same bulls***.”

“If we can't get to the free-throw line and teams are allowed to be physical and bump us off our spots, etc., then it's hard to win games like that,” Brown said. “…Not to say that's the whole game, the whole story…The inconsistency is f—ing crazy. Give me the fine,” Brown continued.

Celtics' Jaylen Brown continues about his frustrations with referees

It wouldn't be the first time that the Celtics star has talked about the officiating in the past, but something about Sunday's game got to him. The statsheet is eye-opening, with Boston only having four free-throw attempts compared to the Spurs' 20. Brown wouldn't have a single one of the four, once again expressing frustration.

“I feel like, honestly, they just got away with a lot, and I'm tired of the inconsistency,” Brown said. “I'll accept the fine at this point. I thought it was some bulls*** tonight. I think [the Spurs are] a good defensive team, but they ain't that damn good.

The Celtics are currently 24-14 and look to bounce back Monday night against the Indiana Pacers.