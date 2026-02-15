The All-Star Game format has changed once again, as it will be split up between two Team USAs and a Team World. The reason for this was to make the game more competitive, but at the end of the day, it's the players that make it interesting, not the format. Nikola Jokic has been one of the players who has consistently been in the All-Star Game over the past few years, and nothing has changed as far as how he plays.

During his media availability, he was asked if he would play any differently this year due to the format, and as expected, he said nothing would change.

“I'm gonna play how I play every year. I'm not sure that it's going to bring another fire to me because I play every game the same,” Jokic said.

Other players have noted that the competition starts with the players. Kawhi Leonard thinks that the game should go back to the classic East vs. West format.

“It's going to start with the starters, whoever gets out there first,” Leonard said. “For me, personally, we should just go back to the way it was, and if guys are going to play hard, they'll play hard. I think it'll be competitive this year. I don't know how the format is. But hopefully, guys are out there competing. They usually do, but it's also an All-Star game.”

There hasn't been much competition over the years during the All-Star Game, and the most energy it had was when they were doing the target score. For some reason, they stopped that format and made several different teams, and that didn't do anything to make it better.

It will be interesting to see if this new format changes the way any of the players approach the game, because if not, they may just have to make more changes.