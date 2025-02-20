The Cleveland Cavaliers, already sitting atop the Eastern Conference, are loading up for a deep playoff run. Fresh off acquiring De’Andre Hunter, the Cavs are now on the verge of adding even more firepower. According to sources confirming initial reporting to ClutchPoints, the Cavs plan to sign veteran swingman Javonte Green following a buyout with the New Orleans Pelicans.

With Green in the fold, Cleveland continues to turn a former weakness into a strength. Once thin on the wing, the Cavs now boast a versatile rotation featuring Hunter, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, and Max Strus. Sure, Green’s addition adds depth. But he also provides the kind of high-energy, two-way presence that could make a real impact when the playoffs arrive.

The 31-year-old forward has been a solid contributor this season. Green is averaging 5.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.9 assists while shooting 44.6% from the field and 35.2% from three in 50 games. His ability to knock down shots and crash the boards will be valuable. However, it’s more his defensive versatility and relentless motor that truly stand out.

Come playoff time, the Cavs can’t afford to be overwhelmed by wing-heavy contenders. In the past, teams like the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Orlando Magic have been a thorn in Cleveland's side. Green provides fresh legs and a rugged defensive mindset. That's exactly what the Cavs need to match up against elite scorers on the perimeter.

Physically, he’s everything the Cavs have been searching for. An explosive athlete with a nonstop motor, Green injects energy into a bench unit that has lacked athleticism at times. More importantly, he’s one of the better positional rebounders in the NBA—an area where Cleveland has struggled in high-pressure moments.

While Green’s role may be more complementary during the regular season, his hustle, defensive intensity, and rebounding instincts could prove invaluable when the games matter most. For a Cavaliers team with championship ambitions, every edge counts—and Green might just be the missing piece that helps them take their title chase to the next level.

The Cavs are making other teams green with envy after snagging Javonte Green

Before and after the annual trade deadline, the Cavs have done a remarkable job re-shaping their roster. More importantly, it’s yet another win for Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson. The Cavs' lead tactician gains bench scoring from Green, paired alongside Hunter’s much-needed size, to an already dominant Cleveland squad. The addition of Green will allow the Cavs to bolster its second unit. It'll also give Green, a current NBA journeyman, a chance to showcase his growth on a championship-caliber contender.

Just about everything is going right on the floor. The Core Four looks good together and when staggered. Both Evan Mobley and Darius Garland have gotten better. Donovan Mitchell has taken a step back on carrying the load but has still showcased his killer instinct whenever the team needs him. So although everything is perfect, the Cavs needed to fill their open roster spots. Regardless, why go after an outsider like Green? Why not go after an in-house option instead?

That's because for Cleveland, adding Green feels comparable to when they added Kyle Korver midway into the 2016-17 season. Like the 2016-17 squad, this iteration of the Cavs is dominant. However, neither squad was flawless midway into the season. So, rather than resting on their existing laurels, in 2017 and 2025 Cleveland decided to accelerate things toward title contention.

While the 2016-17 Cavs lost to the Golden State Warriors 4-1 in the 2017 NBA Finals, they still cleaned house against the Eastern Conference thanks to the Korver addition. Thankfully, that's where the addition of Green stops drawing parallels to the addition of Korver for Cleveland.

Adding Korver was an addition for the last hurrah of the Superteam Cavs. But by adding Green, it's only the beginning for this iteration of superstar-loaded basketball for Cleveland. It could result in something special and, if the basketball Gods are willing, a possible NBA title.