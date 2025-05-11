The Boston Celtics were lambasted for passing up on some opportunities to drive to the basket in the first two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, as they frequently settled for 3-pointers. They relied heavily on their long-range attack once again in Game 3, but they were able to effectively space the floor in a way they were unable to do in consecutive implosions versus the New York Knicks. Jaylen Brown has yet to find his form from the field, but he helped set the tone nonetheless.

Brown went downhill more in Game 3 and penetrated the defense, allowing things to open up more for his teammates. The Celtics shot 50 percent from behind the 3-point line and dominated the Knicks in a wire-to-wire 115-93 road victory. Brown is confident the defending NBA champions can fully capture momentum in this series, but everyone must do their job.

His includes going right into the teeth of the defense, a skill the 2024 Finals MVP believes he can do as well as anyone in the NBA.

“I don't think anybody on our team or maybe even in the league can get into the paint like I can, especially when I'm moving and my body is feeling the way it should be,” Brown said in the postgame press conference after posting 19 points on 7-of-18 shooting, six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in Saturday's win. “That's my goal, just to get into the paint, finish, make them help, make them collapse and then just find my guys for open reads and play from there.”

"I don't think anyone on our team, or maybe even in the league can get into the paint like I can" – Jaylen Brown 🫡 https://t.co/jcanDwE6sL pic.twitter.com/piqPpDj4mt — NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Celtics need their stars to stay on the attack

Jaylen Brown has confidence to spare, and the Celtics may need it if they are going to outlast the Knicks. He fearlessly attacks the basket and does not let cold shooting stretches deter him. Boston is going to keep firing up shots from 3-point range, but Jayson Tatum and Brown can each add crucial variety to the offensive game plan when they choose to come down the lane. When terrific athletes draw defenders away from their assignments, good things frequently happen.

The Knicks will not make it easy on Brown or the rest of the Celtics, but exhibiting aggression is often necessary in the playoffs. Although many fans will mock the four-time All-Star for tooting his own horn, he has the talent and tenacity to back up his bold words going forward. Both squads should be in desperation mode for what could be a series-defining Game 4 on Monday night.