Injuries and setbacks are an unfortunate reality that can sometimes force members of a roster to elevate different aspects of their game. Even if a player does not permanently become the focal point of a team’s tendencies, the responsibilities learned during a time of crisis can pay dividends once full health is restored.

Through their first 20 games, the Boston Celtics have gone 11-9, and All-Star forward Jaylen Brown has been one of the squad’s most impactful contributors while Jayson Tatum continues to recover from the Achilles injury that he suffered last spring. Brown’s most recent outing in a 117-115 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers serves as a perfect example of why the former NBA Finals MVP’s campaign has been particularly impressive.

The 29-year-old posted 19 points and only went 3-for-13 from the field in the winning effort. The bulk of his points came from his 12 made free throws, and he also grabbed 12 rebounds and tallied 11 assists. It was far from a pristine scoring night, but Brown’s impact was evident in a way that should not go unnoticed.

The four-time All-Star has become a player who’s expected to find ways to score, and has also become a more efficient playmaker while also maintaining his standing as one of the game’s most stingy defenders. His evolution could make the Celtics sleeping giants in the East if Tatum can make a stunning return to the hardwood.

“He’s our best player,” Celtics guard Peyton Pritchard told Gio Rivera of CelticsBlog.com. “What he’s capable of is affecting the game in different ways on different nights. You saw the night before — he had 41. He can put on a scoring display and then have a night like tonight, with a triple-double, and still affect the game. That’s even more impressive because he missed shots he usually makes. So imagine if he hits those shots — he’s looking at a 30-point triple-double.”

Jaylen Brown’s experience leading the Celtics will make the team even more deadly once Jayson Tatum returns

Few fans and pundits would describe Brown as an elite scorer, but he has had to be more aggressive while Tatum’s been out. He’s averaged a career-high 28.4 points to start the year and has attempted the most field goals of any Celtic.

The Georgia native was always a threat to knock down a jumper or drive to the basket with force. But this is the first time that his team has needed him to be the primary scorer. All things considered, he has done a fine job thus far, but does not seem to be overly concerned with his scoring output as opposed to his holistic impact on games.

“He just doesn’t care about that,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said. “He cares about winning and the process of how we got about doing it.”

Article Continues Below

Brown’s enhanced playmaking could be his biggest asset

Brown is averaging a career-high 4.8 assists to start the season. Along with guard Derrick White, he’s been one of the team’s best playmakers. According to Cleaning the Glass, he holds the highest AST% on the team at 24.6%.

It is an aspect of his offensive game that has developed over time. Last season, he averaged 4.5 assists per game, but had never averaged more than four assists in any of his prior years with Boston.

“To me, it’s about having a great balance — knowing when it’s his time versus when it’s time to make a play,” Mazzulla said. “I think that’s been a huge growth of his, not just this year but in the past as well, and that’s what you want from your best players. I think he takes just as much pride in watching someone else close the game as he does in closing it himself. You saw that in the plays he was able to make throughout the game.”

Brown’s commitment to becoming a better playmaker could be paramount if Tatum returns, and it would come in addition to his more tactful approach to scoring and his already impressive defensive prowess. This would become especially true if Brown could cut down on turnovers, which could certainly happen with a ball-dominant player such as Tatum back in the fold.

The early portion of the NBA season has revealed that the Eastern Conference could be considered top-heavy. Teams such as the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers might boast significant playoff experience, but others like the Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, and Orlando Magic are largely unproven.

It would not be absurd to suggest that a healthy Tatum and an improved Brown could win a round in the playoffs. While they may not have enough to win the title this season, it would be difficult to completely dismiss the tandem’s chances of at least getting within shouting distance of another banner.