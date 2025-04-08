Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown surprised fans with his ideal starting lineup.

Brown appeared as a special guest on an episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast on Sunday. He wasn’t able to pick any of his Celtics teammates in the starting five, including himself.

However, his selection left out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic. He instead picked veteran stars Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James over younger current players.

“I’m going to go Ant Man at the Two. I’m going to go KD at the Three, LeBron at the Four, and I’m going to go Wemby at the Five…Who’s the Point, I’m going to go Steph. I think he’s the greatest PG of all time. Obviously Point Guard has evolved, it’s just not like just about setting guys up but I feel like the way Curry shoots the three, if he’s on the floor, it opens up the floor for everybody else,” Brown said at the 32:34 mark.

“Maybe it’s because we live in the troll era but like that man has super powers. To be able to be 6’9, I’m 240 pounds, LeBron’s got to be like 270, and I don’t know if he’s got something else going on, but at 40 it don’t even make sense. On top of that the super speed, super athleticism, he’s got super vision at the same time. To see the game super intelligent, like a basketball savant. Reads the floor and can be a coach on the floor all at the same time.”

What's next for Jaylen Brown, Celtics

Interesting reasoning from Jaylen Brown when it comes to his starting five. Leaving out indicates he does not feel the obligation to include the MVP candidates, though he does acknowledge their elite talent.

In the meantime, Brown and the Celtics are getting ready for the 2025 NBA Playoffs. They have already secured a high seed in the standings as they await their first-round opponent within the next two weeks.

Boston has a 58-20 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are four games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top seed.

The Celtics will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the New York Knicks on April 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET.