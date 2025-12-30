The Buffalo Bills came up short in a 13-12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. After getting shut out over the first three quarters of Week 17’s matchup, Buffalo mounted a late comeback. Josh Allen punched in a goal-line touchdown with five seconds remaining. But the Bills failed to convert a two-point attempt for the walk-off win.

Buffalo would have tied the game with Allen’s last-second rushing TD, needing just an extra point to come away with the victory. But the Eagles blocked Michael Badgley’s PAT on the Bills’ first touchdown, forcing Sean McDermott’s decision to go for the two-point try. Badgley was promptly released after Sunday’s loss.

The move signaled a potential Matt Prater return after a two-game injury absence. And on Monday, McDermott announced that the team expects Prater to play in the season final, per The Buffalo News’ Jay Skurski.

Bills eagerly await Matt Prater’s return from injury

The Bills signed Prater to the practice squad after Tyler Bass landed on IR before the season started. The 19th-year veteran hit the ground running in Buffalo. Following a clutch performance in Week 1’s win over the Baltimore Ravens, he was signed to the active roster.

Article Continues Below

However, Prater suffered a quad injury in Week 15 that has sidelined him for the last two games. The Bills signed Badgley to fill in. While he hit his only field goal attempt for Buffalo, Badgley missed two extra points. It’s a problem that has persisted for the kicker this season.

Badgley was released by the Colts after missing a crucial extra point in Week 13. It was the third PAT he missed with Indianapolis. Badgley has only missed 12 extra points in 200 career attempts. However, five of those misses have come in his 25 attempts this season.

Badgley’s missed PAT in Week 17 turned out to be devastating. But it wasn’t really the kicker’s fault. The Eagles’ stout defensive line made a play, blocking the try. Still, Buffalo is eager to have Prater’s steady hand – or foot – back on the field.

The Bills clinched a playoff berth when the Colts lost to the 49ers on Christmas Day. However, Buffalo was dethroned after a five-year run as AFC East champs. The New England Patriots thumped the New York Jets on Sunday and clinched the division title with the Bills’ one-point loss.