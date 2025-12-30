The Los Angeles Rams aren't resting amid this NFL Playoffs push. Los Angeles still faces murky chances to land the top NFC seed. The Rams are still rolling with their veteran heavy lineup versus the Atlanta Falcons — but won't have Davante Adams or Kevin Dotson.

The All-Pro wide receiver Adams dealt with a hamstring ailment before the Monday Night Football showdown. Adams is among six inactive players against Atlanta, as revealed by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The guard Dotson is another big loss for this L.A offense. He's dealing with a bad ankle and will sit.

Dotson is lauded for his ability to keep Matthew Stafford protected. Former Rams defensive coordinator turned Falcons head coach Raheem Morris will more than likely test Dotson's replacement with stunts and blitzes.

Rams still in NFC West race before facing Falcons?

Article Continues Below

L.A. once appeared to be the class of the league. Many pundits started to write down the Rams as the NFC representative ahead of the postseason.

L.A. will play an 18th game after the season finale. Except its division winning chances took a big hit on Dec. 18.

The Seattle Seahawks came from behind to stun the Rams 38-37 in overtime — taking control of the west in the process. Now, Seattle's Week 18 finale against the San Francisco 49ers carries huge implications. The Seahawks secure the NFC West and the conference's top seed with a win. A 49ers victory, however, catapults them into both the division crown and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

While Adams is out, head coach Sean McVay will still trust the Matthew Stafford to Puka Nacua connection to ignite the offense.