Team Shaq came out victorious in the 2025 All-Star Game, with Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown being a part of their squad. While Brown put together a strong outing for his squad, he ended up having a major gaffe along the way that resulted in him getting trolled by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.

For much of his career, one of the biggest complaints fans have had about Brown's game is his inability to use his left hand. Brown has made an effort to prove these doubters wrong, and his strides with his ability to use his non-dominant hand helped Boston win a title last year. In the final matchup of the All-Star Game, though, Brown smoked a wide-open layup with his left hand, with Mitchell quickly capitalizing on the opportunity to poke fun at one of his biggest rivals.

“No left hand! No left hand!” Mitchell exclaimed after Brown missed this wide-open left-handed layup.

Jaylen Brown helps lead Team Shaq to victory at the 2025 All-Star Game

Brown appeared in his fourth All-Star Game this year, and he once again showcased his abilities on one of the biggest stages the league has to offer. Over the two games played in, Brown scored 12 points, grabbed two rebounds, and made six of his nine shots. While he got less minutes than some of his teammates, Brown managed to do quite well during his time on the floor.

However, he could have had another pair of points had he not missed this wide-open layup with his left hand, showing that even though he's a perennial All-Star, there's still work he can do when it comes to improving his game. Brown and the Celtics will look to chase down Mitchell and the Cavs in the Eastern Conference standings once they return to action for the second half of the season.