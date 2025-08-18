The Buffalo Bills have big aspirations for the 2025 NFL season. If Buffalo's defense takes a big step forward this fall, then the Bills could have a great chance to make the Super Bowl. But they will need to play better than they did against the Bears on Sunday.

Buffalo got crushed 38-0 by Chicago at Soldier Field in one of the most lopsided preseason games in recent memory.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott gave a blunt reaction to his team's big loss.

“That was not up to our standard and certainly not what we expect whether it’s ones, twos or threes,” McDermott said after the game, per Bills play-by-play man Chris Brown.

The Bears outgained the Bills 343 yards to 22 yards in the first half. They also had an 18-1 advantage for first downs gained.

Buffalo did not play QB Josh Allen, instead counting on Mitchell Trubisky, Mike White, and Shane Buechele at quarterback. None of those players got into a rhythm, and the Bills' passing attack struggled all afternoon.

Running back Frank Gore Jr. had eight carries for 51 yards and led the team in receiving with four receptions for 30 yards. The short game was working, but the Bills could not push the ball down the field.

It was a brutal beatdown that has McDermott and company going back to the drawing board.

“We’ve got to look at it,” McDermott added. “Figure some stuff out and evaluate some guys. We’ve got a lot of work to do this week.”

Article Continues Below

Bills fans need to keep this ugly loss in perspective.

First of all, it is the preseason. The goals of NFL preseason games vary a great deal from the regular season. Most coaches use the games to put players into situations and see how they respond. These are often players on the roster bubble and not full-time starters.

The lack of starters is another reason not to panic.

Josh Allen did not take a snap in this game, and he obviously would have made a big difference if he did play.

All of that said, McDermott is still right to criticize his team. The Bills will have plenty of work to do during the rest of the preseason after thoroughly examining Sunday's game tape.

Next up for the Bills is their preseason finale against the Buccaneers on August 23rd.