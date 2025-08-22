The Seattle Seahawks underwent some major changes this offseason. Seattle moved on from long-time head coach Pete Carroll and Geno Smith, bringing in Sam Darnold and Mike MacDonald. Now, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Co. enter the season with a new energy, but the roster still has holes. However, bringing in a Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews could be a major boost.

Despite a disastrous playoff performance, Darnold had an excellent season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024-25. Playing in Kevin O'Connell's offense will make any quarterback look good, especially with the talent the Vikings have. However, one of the more underrated pieces of the offense was T.J. Hockenson. The tight end became a safety blanket for his quarterback.

The Seahawks' starting tight end is slated to be AJ Barner. MacDonald could come up with offensive schemes to set Darnold up for success, but an injection of talent could move things along quickly. Doing so would serve Seattle well when looking at a relatively weak division. With Matthew Stafford's health in question, the Los Angeles Rams can be had.

Seattle has big expectations for Darnold after signing him to a lucrative deal. He had one good season in Minnesota, but the time has come for him to prove himself again. He and MacDonald have big shoes to fill, but the Seahawks enter the 2025-26 season with a healthy amount of optimism. However, Seattle's front office can make one more move to set themselves up for success.

Andrews used to be one of the NFL's top tight ends. Here is one trade that Seattle could offer Baltimore in exchange for Andrews.

Seahawks receive: TE Mark Andrews

Ravens receive: 2026 3rd, 4th round picks

Why should the Seahawks trade for Andrews?

The last time Andrews played in an NFL game outside of the preseason, he made a big mistake. His drop against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC playoffs cost the Ravens another shot at the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason. Andrews faced a lot of backlash from fans around the league as he took the blame for Baltimore falling short. Now, his role on the team is much smaller.

Even though Andrews does not command as much respect as he used to, he is still a premier tight end. He led the Ravens in receiving touchdowns with 11 last season. Even though Isaiah Likely started to emerge as a legitimate threat in Baltimore's offense, Andrews still put up a respectable season. His production, especially in the red zone, would be a big help for Darnold.

The Seahawks retooled its offensive arsenal in the offseason. Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp lead a talented wide receiver room while Kenneth Walker takes on the rushing responsibilities. However, Barner leaves a lot to be desired at tight end. Andrews is a sure-handed option that Seattle can bring in to command defensive attention down the middle of the field.

Darnold needs as many weapons as the Seahawks can give him in order to succeed. Bringing in Andrews gives him a target to turn to when the field shrinks. His price has never been lower either. If Seattle can bring him in for less than a first-round pick, it is a deal worth doing every single time. Adding Andrews would take the Seahawks from a dark horse to a favorite in the NFC West.

Why should the Ravens trade Andrews away?

Isaiah Likely burst onto the scene for the Ravens at the beginning of last season. He and Andrews formed arguably the best tight end duo the NFL had to offer. However, there are only so many targets to go around in a Baltimore offense that added DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason. If the Ravens can flip Andrews for future draft capital, there is no reason for them to not do it.

Likely is questionable to start the season with injury. Not having him when the season kicks off puts the team at a disadvantage early. However, the Ravens' play style and talent in the backfield gives them the ability to survive without him as he recovers. Sending Andrews away would be a tough pill to swallow for the fanbase, but it gives them some desperately needed future assets.

Andrews is an intriguing player to watch as the regular season inches closer. If Baltimore decides that it is time to move on from the former Pro Bowler, Seattle is well-positioned make a deal happen. Adding Andrews to Darnold's offense could be the move that takes the Seahawks from contender to favorite in the NFC.