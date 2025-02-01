Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum added another game-winner to his collection on Friday night. With the game tied and just 0.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the six-time All-Star buried a fadeaway jumper to help the C's capture a 118-116 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Following this clutch bucket, Tatum has three makes for the lead or tie in the last five seconds of a game this season, per Dick Lipe of NBC Sports Boston. That ties fellow Eastern Conference All-Star Tyler Herro. The Miami Heat guard has converted on three of his eight last-second attempts while Tatum's hit three on six attempts.

Since 2017, Tatum has made 14 field goals to tie or take the lead in the final five seconds of regulation or overtime—the most of any player in that period. Hawks guard Trae Young and Sacramento Kings scorer DeMar DeRozan are the only other players with at least 10.

Jayson Tatum finished the narrow win with 27 points, a game-high 10 assists (more than all of the Pelicans starters combined), and six rebounds. He wasn't the only Celtic with a hand in the winning effort, though.

Four-time All-Star Jaylen Brown notched a team-high 28 points for the Celtics. And before Tatum's near buzzer-beater, Brown gave Boston the lead with 34 seconds to go on a fadeaway jumper of his own. Pelicans guard CJ McCollum answered on the next possession with a tough floater, but that tying moment was subsequently erased by Tatum.

“Big-time players make big-time plays,” Brown said in his postgame interview. “So that [shot] was big time by [Tatum].”

Despite the loss, the shorthanded Pelicans gave the reigning champion Celtics all they could handle. New Orleans was without center Zion Williamson, 2020 All-Star Brandon Ingram, and a few others. To make matters even worse, the Pelicans lost guard Dejounte Murray for the season, as he tore his Achilles in the first quarter and never returned. However, the interconference showdown still came down to the final seconds.

That was mostly because of Pelicans sharp-shooter Trey Murphy III. The 24-year-old dropped 40 points (just one short of his career-high) while shooting an incredible 75% from the floor. In his two games against the Celtics during the 2024-25 campaign, he combined for 70 points and went 25-for-37 from the field (approximately 68%).

The Celtics still swept the season series and earned their eighth consecutive victory versus the Pels, their longest winning streak in franchise history against New Orleans. Boston is now 34-15 on the season and in second place in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, New Orleans is 12-37 and owns the third-worst record in the NBA.

Before All-Star Weekend in mid-February, Jayson Tatum and company need to play six more games, four of which are on the road. Up next on Sunday evening are the rival Philadelphia 76ers, who the C's fell to the last time they met on Christmas Day.