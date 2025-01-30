New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson clarified his availability in back-to-back games during the 2024-25 campaign. After Williamson finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds in a 123-92 loss against the Charlotte Hornets, he scored 31 and 29 points in losses to the Toronto Raptors and the Dallas Mavericks. Then, he explained why he doesn’t play on the second night of back-to-backs.

Williamson explained that he can’t decide whether to play on the second night of back-to-backs, but he isn’t opposed to it, according to The Athletic’s Will Guillory.

“Let me make this clear to everybody out there. If I could play in the back-to-backs, I would. Physically? Yes, I can,” Williamson said. “But I work for the Pelicans. They have decided that, based off the numbers, it’s not smart to do that right now. If that’s what they feel, I’m rocking with them on that.”

Williamson is still returning to shape from his hamstring injury. He’s averaging 24.4 points on 57.9% shooting, 8.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.3 steals in eight games in January for the Pelicans. Zion played in 13 games in 2024-25 but is treading in the right direction as he’s turning in the kind of production that led to two All-Star appearances throughout his five-year career.

Zion Williamson soaks in return despite loss vs. Hornets

Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson soaked in his performance against the Hornets despite the 31-point blowout loss. After not playing basketball for eight days, Williamson followed up his double-double (24 points, 14 rebounds) in a 136-123 win against the Jazz with another stellar performance after matching his season-high 31 points against the Raptors.

Williamson was happy to be back on the floor with his teammates.

“It felt great being back out there with the team,” Williamson said. “Even though I didn’t play in the first end of the back-to-back, you could tell that we were overall sluggish. There were times we tried to pick it up, but Charlotte would hit a timely 3. Just one of those nights for us.”

Williamson says he feels good physically. Despite numerous setbacks due to a lingering hamstring injury, the two-time All-Star is in much better health.

“I’m feeling good, definitely still frustrated with the minutes' distribution,” Williamson said. “I feel like when I do find that pace of the game, I’m gonna get subbed out. I understand why they’re doing it, though.”

Williamson and the Pelicans will host the Celtics on Friday, then head on the road to take on the Nuggets.