Following the 2025 NBA Draft, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum shared a photo on Instagram with newly drafted Cooper Flagg, showcasing a meaningful connection between the NBA veteran and the league’s newest top pick, via Noa Dalzell. The photo, which shows Tatum in conversation with Flagg, comes after Flagg publicly named Tatum as his favorite player and the one he most looks forward to facing in the NBA.

In a draft night interview with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt, when asked who his favorite player is, Flagg responded, “Maybe Jayson Tatum. That’s somebody that I watched a lot at Duke and then watched a lot again as he went on to the Celtics.” Flagg also added during the interview, “He’s had an incredible career.”

Flagg was selected No. 1 overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2025 NBA Draft, becoming the third Duke player since 2019 to go first overall, joining Zion Williamson and Paolo Banchero. The 18-year-old standout freshman at Duke averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game. He shot 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from three across 37 games, leading Duke to the Final Four before falling to Houston.

Hailing from Maine, Flagg grew up watching Tatum closely, especially given Tatum’s own ties to Duke and his ascension with the nearby Boston Celtics.

Tatum has become a model of consistency and excellence for the Celtics. The 27-year-old forward is a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection. He led Boston to the 2024 NBA Championship and followed up with another strong season, averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists. However, Tatum is expected to miss the entire 2025–26 season due to a torn Achilles suffered in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Flagg enters the league with sky-high expectations. His rookie contract with Dallas is worth $62.7 million through 2028. If he meets projections, Flagg could become eligible for a $359 million supermax deal in 2029 and a potential $509 million contract in 2034. His potential career earnings could exceed $930 million from NBA contracts alone by age 31. Even with all the excitement, unfortunately, Cooper Flagg will not face his idol on the court during his rookie year due to Tatum’s injury.