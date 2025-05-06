The Boston Celtics failed to win Game 1 against the New York Knicks after losing the contest 108-105 in an overtime thriller. It was a rather physical matchup to begin the series, and many fans believed there were a lot of no-calls that should have been made. During the post-game press conference, Jayson Tatum took a jab at the referees while sharing his opinion.

One media member asked the 27-year-old forward how he doesn't get frustrated with the lack of calls. Tatum promptly responded with a little dig at the referees, claiming the Celtics and Knicks should just go ahead and play without them.

“It's the playoffs. We probably should just play without the refs. That's how physical it is.”

Reporter: "How do you not let frustration with lack of calls prevent you from attacking if you don't think you're gonna get a call?" Jayson Tatum: "It's the playoffs. We probably should just play without the refs. That's how physical it is." (via @NBA)

pic.twitter.com/08iks2f8Gq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Celtics went to the free-throw line 26 times on Monday night while the Knicks had 31 attempts. However, Boston was much more efficient from the charity stripe, shooting 84.6% as a team while New York shot just 54.8%. Jayson Tatum had seven attempts, which was the second-most on the team, as Jaylen Brown had more free-throw attempts than anyone else with 10.

Brown was even asked about a potential no-call in overtime that led to a missed layup attempt. However, the Celtics guard didn't point any fingers at the refs. Instead, Brown, who is 28 years of age, admitted that's a shot he simply has to make.

“It's the playoffs. Any play, every play, you could probably say that. I just got to finish that. That was it.”

Jaylen Brown was asked if he thought he got fouled on his missed layup late in overtime: "It's the playoffs. Any play, every play, you could probably say that. I just got to finish that. That was it." pic.twitter.com/ZFMCfDCMq4 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tatum ended the evening with 23 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, and two steals while shooting 30.4% from the field and 71.4% from the free-throw line. Meanwhile, Brown recorded 23 points, seven rebounds, and five assists while achieving a 35.0% field goal percentage and shooting 80.0% from the free-throw line.

Game 2 between the Celtics and Knicks tips off on Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST. Jayson Tatum and his team must find a way to win that matchup to even the series at 1-1. Another loss would put them two games behind while going to New York to play Games 3 and 4.