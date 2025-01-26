It has been an adventure on the court of late for Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics, as they seemed to struggle with consistency over their last several assignments. They entered Saturday night's game on the road against he Dallas Mavericks having gone 5-5 in their last 10 outings.

Overall, though, Boston is looking good, with the defending champion still getting terrific performances from Tatum, who reached a new career milestone in the NBA while playing in the NBA Finals rematch opposite the Mavs.

Tatum, who woke up on Saturday with 12,993 total points since turning pro, has finally reached the 13,000 plateau during the Mavericks game. And he also did that before turning 27 years old, making him the latest member of an extremely exclusive NBA club, as pointed out by Celtics writer Taylor Snow.

“Jayson Tatum just became the 7th player in NBA history to reach 13,000 points before turning 27,” shared Snow on X (formerly Twitter) after Tatum hit the mark.

There are only six other members of that club to date, and all of them are in the Basketball Hall of Fame — or sure bets to make it to Springfield one day.

They are: LeBron James, who's currently playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, former New York Knicks bucket-getter Carmelo Anthony, former NBA Most Valuable Player and Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, ex-Orlando Magic superstar Tracy McGrady and another ex-Lakers great Wilt Chamberlain. That is indeed an incredible group of players Tatum has just joined in terms of that particular statistical attainment.

Tatum, who was selected third overall by the Celtics in the 2017 NBA draft, accomplished that feat just under a little over a month before he celebrates his 27th birthday on Mar. 3. Even if he didn't reach the 13,000 mark on Saturday, the former Duke Blue Devils star would have still gotten plenty of chances to do so, with the reigning NBA champions having 15 more games to play before his March birthday.

After dealing with the Mavericks, the Celtics will rest on Sunday before returning to work on Monday when they host Jalen Green the Houston Rockets at TD Garden.