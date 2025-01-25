ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Celtics are playing very well this season and are one of the best teams in the NBA, while the Mavericks are also playing well but dealing with some injuries. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The Celtics look like one of the best teams in the NBA again this season. They enter this matchup with a 31-14 record. They have so much talent and can attack teams in waves. They have also split their last four games. This matchup is very favorable at home, and it starts with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Kristaps Porzingis.

The Mavericks have been playing well overall this year but have recently been more inconsistent. They are 24-21 and have been dealing with some big injuries. Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson are injured entering this matchup, leaving Kyrie Irving alone, facing one of his former teams. This is a massive game against one of the best teams in the NBA at home on Saturday night.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics have been great and efficient on offense. They are fourth in scoring at 117.2 points per game, 19th in field goal percentage at 45.7%, and 14th in three-point percentage at 36.3%. Six different Celtics are averaging over double digits, with Jayson Tatum being the best player on this offense, leading the team with 27.2 points per game. He also leads in assists at 5.5 per game. Tatum makes this team go, but Jaylen Brown helps make up a big, dynamic duo for the Celtics because he averages 23 points per game. As great as Tatum and Brown have been, this offense also relies on and spreads the ball to Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, and Payton Prichard. The Mavericks are injured, hurting their defense, so the Celtics should score at will in this game.

The Celtics' defense has been just as great, if not better, than their offense. They are sixth in scoring defense at 108.4 points per game, sixth in field goal percentage defense at 45.3%, and sixth in three-point defense at 35%. Down low, Tatum leads the team in rebounding at 9.1 per game. Three players average at least one block per game, with Porzingis leading the team with 1.4. Finally, three Celtics average at least one steal, with Tatum and Brown tied for the team lead with 1.3. This Celtics defense has a chance to overwhelm the Mavericks in Dallas. Most of the Dallas offense is injured, with Doncic and Thompson entering this matchup.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Mavericks have been great on offense this year. They are 10th in scoring with 115.3 points per game, seventh in field goal percentage at 47.8%, and 10th in three-point percentage at 36.8%. Eight different Mavericks are averaging over double digits in scoring. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are the lynchpins of this offense, but Doncic is still out due to injury. Kyrie Irving is back in time for this game. Irving leads the team in scoring, with Doncic out with 24.5 points per game and in assists with 4.9 per game. He is the main engine of this offense with Doncic out. PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford will also see an increased output on offense with Klay Thompson potentially out. The Mavericks have a great offense, but these injuries will hurt them in this matchup.

The Maverick's defense has been solid this year. They are 10th in scoring defense at 115.3 points per game, seventh in field goal defense at 47.8%, and 10th in three-point defense at 36.8%. Down low, PJ Washington leads the team in rebounding with 8.1 per game. Gafford also leads the team in blocks with 1.6 per game since Dereck Lively II is out due to an injury. Finally, four players average at least one steal, with Irving and Washington tied for the team lead in steals at 1.3 per game. This defense has pieces, but the injuries are hurting them, and the Celtics should take advantage of this matchup.

Final Celtics-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are the better team and should win and cover this matchup on Saturday night in Dallas. The Mavericks only have Kyrie Irving available, with the potential for Klay Thompson to miss the game, and Luka Doncic is still out due to injury. The Celtics are mostly healthy in comparison. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown should dominate in this game in Dallas and lead Boston to a win. The Celtics win and cover on the road.

