After Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum underwent surgery to repair his torn Achilles, the forward has broken his silence on how he's doing after the unfortunate incident. Tatum would leave the Celtics' Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks late in the game, but fast forward to Wednesday, fans will be happy to see he's in good spirits.

Tatum would take to the social media website Instagram to share a seven-word message after undergoing successful surgery on his Achilles.

“Thankful for all the love and support,” Tatum said.

Before leaving the crucial contest, Tatum scored a whopping 42 points on making 16 of his 28 shots from the field to go along with eight rebounds, four assists, four steals, and two blocks. On the season, Tatum had been averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc.

A return for Celtics' Jayson Tatum is up in the air

With the season-ending injury to the Celtics star in Tatum set to shake up the team and the NBA, the question among the basketball world is when a possible return will happen. Kevin Pelton of ESPN would discuss the conversation, saying that most of the time, it takes 10 and a half months for a player to come back from the injury Tatum had, even saying that a return in the 2026 playoffs is unprecedented.

“No NBA player since Jose Juan Barea in 2019 has returned sooner than 10½ months after an Achilles rupture, suggesting the Celtics should plan on Tatum missing the entire 2025-26 regular season,” Pelton wrote. “A postseason return is more realistic, but there's basically no precedent for that.”

Pelton would go as far as to say that Boston should prepare for the possibility of not having Tatum for the entirety of next season.

“Based on that history, Boston might want to approach 2025-26 as if Tatum won't play at all, even in the playoffs,” Pelton continued. “That dramatically changes the thinking for a team that has won 15 playoff series in the seven years since drafting Tatum No. 3 in 2018.”

At any rate, the Celtics will focus on making due without Tatum and extend the series against the Knicks on Wednesday night as they're down 3-1 in the series, still looking to defy the odds and capture a second straight title.