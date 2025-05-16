Jayson Tatum may not be on the court, but he will still find ways to support the Boston Celtics.

Tatum has been absent from the hardwood after suffering a torn Achilles in the fourth quarter of Game 4 on May 12. The injury will keep him out for the remainder of the postseason and at least a majority of the 2025-26 campaign.

Tatum successfully underwent surgery the next day, as he looks to make a full recovery. While he remains in New York to recover from the medical operation, he made a big gesture that displays his loyalty to the team, per reporter Chris Forsberg.

“Jayson Tatum, still in New York after his Achilles surgery, was waiting for his teammates at the hotel when the team arrived Thursday in advance of Game 6,” Forsberg tweeted.

What lies ahead for Jayson Tatum's Celtics

It's a huge move for Jayson Tatum to make, maintaining his support and faith in his Celtics squad prevailing in their playoff series.

The Celtics defended their homecourt with pride, blowing out the Knicks 127-1o2 in Game 5 on Wednesday night. Derrick White, Jaylen Brown and Luke Kornet had huge performances in the game to fend off elimination. They remain down 3-2 in the series, but the energy they had in Game 5 could be a big sign of how they will approach Game 6.

In other words, a lot of pressure on their opponents to close out the series. The Knicks have the chance to eliminate the defending champions and advance to the East Finals for the first time since 2000. Which is why their opportunity to finish the series at home in Madison Square Garden would be historic. But it will be all for naught if Boston has something to say about it.

The Celtics will prepare for a big road matchup against the Knicks in Game 6. The contest will take place on May 16 at 8 p.m. ET. If they win, Game 7 will happen on May 18 at # p.m. ET.