Joe Mazzulla is viewing the upcoming matchup between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers with sheer seriousness.

The Celtics are coming off a comfortable 123-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. Despite missing Jaylen Brown and Al Horford, Jayson Tatum led the team with 35 points as the squad still outmatched their shorthanded opponents.

However, what's next on the mind for the Celtics is the next game against the Lakers. With LeBron James and Luka Doncic headlining the red-hot Lakers squad, Saturday's game will be a must-watch for fans.

Mazzulla kept things simple after the win, but made sure the message was serious and clear about the team's mindset against the Lakers, per team reporter Jack Simone.

“Every game is a must-win game until the game is over,” Mazzulla said.

How Joe Mazzulla, Celtics fared in last game vs Lakers

Joe Mazzulla is 2-3 against the Lakers throughout his career as Celtics head coach.

The most recent game was a stunning 117-96 blowout on Jan. 23. Boston was not at their best on both sides of the ball, as Los Angeles overwhelmed their visiting rivals throughout the night.

The Celtics shot 38% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, contrasting the Lakers' splits of 47% and 43% in those categories. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis combined for 55 points. However, it wasn't enough as three Lakers scored 67 points to lead their team to victory.

Boston will obviously look to return the favor against Los Angeles, looking to defend homecourt in a similar fashion. However, a lot will have to be done on both sides of the ball to allow that scenario to come to fruition.

Tip-off for Saturday's contest between the Celtics and Lakers will take place at 8:30 p.m. ET.