After a brutal 119-81 defeat in Game 6 that ended the Boston Celtics’ playoff run, head coach Joe Mazzulla showed class in the face of disappointment—offering praise to the man who helped orchestrate the team’s demise.

“I’m happy for Thibs,” Mazzulla said of New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau. “He deserves it.”

(via @danield1214) pic.twitter.com/Y8CDiDqGmo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

It was a simple statement, but it resonated. In an era where rivalries often fuel bitterness, Mazzulla's sportsmanship stood out. His team had just been eliminated in embarrassing fashion, yet he recognized greatness in Thibodeau’s achievement. After all, the Knicks are heading to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000, and they did so by dominating the NBA’s top-seeded team.

Thibodeau’s squad looked like a well-oiled machine in Game 6. All five starters scored in double figures, with Josh Hart posting the Knicks' first postseason triple-double since 1972—10 points, 11 assists, and 11 rebounds. Jalen Brunson led the charge with 23 points and six assists, while OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges each added 23 and 22, respectively. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds, continuing his physical dominance in the paint.

The Celtics, meanwhile, looked overwhelmed from the opening tip. Jaylen Brown gave his all, leading the Celtics with 20 points, six rebounds, and six assists. But he fouled out in the third quarter, and no one else stepped up in his absence. Boston shot just 36% from the field and a dismal 29.3% from beyond the arc. Their offense never found rhythm, and their defense couldn’t slow down the Knicks’ multi-pronged attack.

Keith Smith of Spotrac gave credit where it was due, noting, “Credit to Jaylen Brown. He gave it all he had tonight. Wasn't all great, but he showed up to play on a night when most of the Celtics haven't had anything going.”

This series loss is a bitter pill for Mazzulla and the Celtics organization. Boston entered the playoffs with championship aspirations. After a dominant regular season, expectations were sky-high. But with Jayson Tatum hampered by nagging injuries and an inconsistent supporting cast, they couldn't get past a red-hot Knicks team that outworked them at nearly every turn.

Mazzulla, now facing a long offseason, will need to regroup. He’ll face questions about Boston’s future, roster construction, and his own leadership in high-pressure moments. But for now, he’s choosing respect over resentment—giving credit to a fellow coach who has his team firing on all cylinders.

Thibodeau has long been regarded as one of the best defensive minds in basketball. But what he’s accomplished with this Knicks team goes beyond scheme. He’s molded a group of underdogs and castaways into a cohesive, relentless unit capable of challenging for a title.

As for Mazzulla and the Celtics? A summer of reflection awaits. But in that postgame moment, amid the chaos and collapse, Mazzulla’s words stood as a quiet testament to character. Thibodeau earned it. And Mazzulla, to his credit, acknowledged it.