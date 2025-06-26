With the 28th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics took a calculated swing on Spanish wing Hugo Gonzalez, an acquisition ESPN's Jonathan Givony called “one of the biggest steals of the draft,” via Noa Dalzell.

Gonzalez, a 19-year-old from Madrid, Spain, played the 2024–25 season with Real Madrid, competing in both the EuroLeague and Liga ACB. In 29 domestic games, he averaged 5.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 14.2 minutes per game. His shooting splits stood at 44.4% from the field, 27.1% from 3-point range, and 77.3% from the free-throw line.

Despite a limited role off the bench, Gonzalez showed flashes of high-level potential, particularly on the defensive end. Known for his NBA-ready 6-foot-6, 205-pound frame and versatile defensive skillset, Gonzalez has drawn comparisons to Christian Braun (Denver Nuggets) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat). His offensive game remains a work in progress, as he shot just 27% from three over the past three years and lacks consistent shot creation, but his strengths lie in his ability to finish at the rim, cut effectively, and thrive in transition.

Jonathan Givony praised Gonzalez during ESPN’s live broadcast, citing his energy, athleticism, and high motor as standout traits. Givony also reported that the Celtics plan to bring Gonzalez to Boston for the 2025–26 season rather than stashing him overseas.

This was only the second first-round pick made under Brad Stevens’ tenure as Boston’s president of basketball operations. With Gonzalez projected to join the roster immediately, the Celtics are expected to have 14 players under contract next season, though some are on non-guaranteed deals.

Gonzalez joined Real Madrid’s youth team at just nine years old and made his senior debut at 16 in 2022. Despite not having fully broken through, his pedigree and experience at one of Europe’s top clubs have made him a valued prospect.

Amid a busy offseason that saw Boston trade away Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to stay under the second tax apron, following Jayson Tatum’s season-ending Achilles injury, Hugo Gonzalez represents a low-risk, high-upside addition. The Celtics also hold the 32nd pick early in the second round, giving them another opportunity to bolster their roster.