After falling 108-106 in Game 1 to the New York Knicks, the Boston Celtics hope to bounce back and tie up the series in Game 2. Kristaps Porzingis only played 13 minutes in the contest, as he was dealing with an illness. On Tuesday, Boston received some inspiring news about his status for Game 2. However, one of his teammates may not be available for Wednesday night's matchup in what is a mixed injury report.

The Celtics announced that Porzingis, who is 29 years old, is listed as probable for Game 2 against the Knicks. Meanwhile, forward Sam Hauser is listed as doubtful with a right ankle sprain injury.

“Injury Report for tomorrow vs. New York: Sam Hauser (right ankle sprain) – DOUBTFUL Kristaps Porzingis (illness, non-COVID) – PROBABLE”

The Celtics' star has been in and out of the lineup throughout most of the season due to injury and illness. He tried to compete in Game 1 against the Knicks, however, he was clearly not himself on the court. Kristaps Porzingis ended the contest with no points, four rebounds, and one assist.

Meanwhile, Hauser played just four minutes and failed to record a stat after missing two three-point attempts. That seemed to be the theme of the night for the Celtics in Game 1, as Boston struggled from beyond the arc. As a team, the Celtics only made 15 three-pointers out of 60 attempts. The 25.0% three-point percentage may have contributed to the Game 1 loss to the Knicks.

But having Kristaps Porzingis back and healthy would go a long way in the team's route to another possible title run. Considering Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the best perimeter centers in the league, the Celtics would greatly benefit from having Porzingis in the lineup to defend the Knicks' star.

Game 2 between the Knicks and Celtics tips off on Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST. A win for Boston ties the series 1-1, while a loss puts the franchise in a tough spot heading into Game 3.