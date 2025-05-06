ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA Playoffs continue, as the New York Knicks look to take a commanding 2-0 lead when they head to the TD Garden for Game 2 against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA Playoffs odds series with a Knicks-Celtics prediction and pick.

Game 2 of the Knicks-Celtics semifinal promises high drama after New York’s stunning 20-point comeback win in Boston to steal home court in Game 1. Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby led the Knicks with 29 points each, while Karl-Anthony Towns’ double-double proved crucial. Boston’s offense, usually reliant on three-point shooting, faltered with a playoff-record 45 missed threes, raising questions about their shot selection under pressure. With Kristaps Porzingis’ status uncertain after missing the second half of Game 1, the Celtics must adjust quickly. Expect Boston to attack the paint more and the Knicks to push the pace in transition.

Here are the Knicks-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Knicks-Celtics Game 2 Odds

New York Knicks: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +420

Boston Celtics: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -560

Over: 211 (-110)

Under: 211 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Celtics NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Knicks Will Cover the Spread/Win

Despite being double-digit underdogs in Game 2, the New York Knicks have several compelling reasons to either win outright or cover the spread against the Boston Celtics. First, their gritty Game 1 performance-erasing a 20-point deficit to win in overtime-demonstrated the Knicks’ resilience and defensive prowess. New York held Boston to just 44 points in the second half and overtime, forcing the Celtics into historically poor three-point shooting (15-of-60). The Knicks’ physicality and disciplined defense, anchored by Mitchell Robinson and a relentless perimeter effort, disrupted Boston’s rhythm and could again keep the game close, especially if the Celtics’ shooting woes persist.

In addition, fatigue and injuries may tilt the advantage further toward New York. Both teams’ starters logged heavy minutes in Game 1, which could result in tired legs and a slower pace-conditions that favor a defensive-minded Knicks squad. Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis and Sam Hauser were limited by illness and injury, respectively, reducing the Celtics’ floor spacing and offensive options. If either remains limited, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown could face crowded driving lanes and increased defensive pressure. If Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns continue their strong play, the Knicks are well-positioned to keep Game 2 competitive and potentially cover the sizable spread in Boston.

Why the Celtics Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Boston Celtics are poised to bounce back and cover the 9.5-point spread in Game 2 against the Knicks, driven by both urgency and matchup advantages. After a shocking overtime loss in Game 1-where Boston set an NBA playoff record with 45 missed three-pointers, the Celtics are expected to recalibrate their offensive approach. Despite the cold shooting, Boston led by 20 points in the third quarter thanks to aggressive paint play and a dominant rebounding edge, highlighting their superior depth and physicality. With coach Joe Mazzulla emphasizing better shot selection and defensive details, the Celtics are likely to attack the rim more and avoid settling for contested threes, especially given the Knicks’ vulnerability when Karl-Anthony Towns or Jalen Brunson are targeted defensively.

Additionally, the Celtics’ track record against New York this season is overwhelmingly positive-they swept the regular season series 4-0, winning by an average of over 16 points per game. Jayson Tatum, the best player in the series, and the Celtics’ deep supporting cast are built for playoff adjustments, and the team is healthy enough to exploit mismatches on both ends of the floor. With the defending champs now facing a must-win scenario at home, expect a focused, disciplined performance that leverages their talent, experience, and home-court advantage. The Celtics’ motivation to avoid a 2-0 deficit and their proven ability to dominate the Knicks make them strong candidates to win convincingly and cover the spread in Game 2.

Final Knicks-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Boston Celtics are favored to win and cover the 10.5-point spread in Game 2 against the New York Knicks. After a surprising overtime loss in Game 1, where Boston struggled with an NBA playoff record 45 missed three-pointers, the Celtics are expected to bounce back with a more efficient offensive performance. Key players like Jrue Holiday and Jaylen Brown are likely to improve their shooting and playmaking, while Kristaps Porzingis’ health could provide better floor spacing. Boston’s depth, experience, and home-court advantage at TD Garden give them a strong edge. The Celtics have dominated the Knicks in recent matchups and boast a 76.6% win rate as favorites this season, making them a solid pick to win comfortably and cover the spread.

Final Knicks-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -10.5 (-110), Over 211 (-110)