The Boston Celtics are taking on the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Kristaps Porzingis started the game for Boston, but may not return.

At halftime, the Celtics posted an update about their center out of Latvia.

Kristaps Porzingis was not on the Celtics injury report heading into Game 1, and even started it against Karl-Anthony Towns. He played 13 minutes in the first half, but finished with no points, four rebounds, and one assist while shooting 0-of-4 from the field.

As the third quarter began, the Boston Celtics official Twitter/X account posted an update on Porzingis, listing him as, “Questionable to Return,” due to a non-Covid illness.

Injury update: Kristaps Porzingis (illness, non-Covid) – QUESTIONABLE TO RETURN

Before the game, NBA legend and TNT broadcaster Charles Barkley spoke about how important Kristaps Porzingis is the Celtics.

“I said last year, once they got Porzingis, the championship was a wrap,” Barkley explained on NBA on TNT's pregame show leading into Game 1 of Celtics-Knicks.

“I said that last year. If he doesn't pick up his game, the Celtics are not going to win the championship this year. I said it before the Celtics, man, we're just wasting time. Because when Porzingis plays well, this takes this team to a whole other level. But he has not been consistent Ernie [Johnson], just like you said. But if he doesn't pick it up, they're not going to win the East.”

While Porzingis would be a big boost to the Celtics lineup, the team may play it safe if they don't necessarily need him to play right away. Boston opened up a 20-point lead, 75-55, midway through the third quarter.

Additionally, Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns has been dealing with foul trouble all night, playing just nine first half minutes and 15 minutes through three quarters of play due to foul trouble.

