During the latest Boston Celtics game against the Orlando Magic, power forward Kristaps Porzingis drew blood after a nasty fall, looking like a true WWE Superstar.

After the game, he described the “quick flash” moment. A Porzingis called them his “WWE moments,” and he seems to enjoy them.

“I love my WWE moments, for sure,” Porzingis said. “It just happens in the game. You know me, I always love engaging with the crowd — and I already knew getting hit again, [bleeding] again, [the] crowd was gonna go with it. It was cool; it was fun.”

Porzingis seems to appreciate WWE-like moments in the NBA. He has made entrances into the arena that were reminiscent of professional wrestling.

Still, the moment resulted in Porzingis getting five stitches. It does not appear he regrets it, though. It was the second time in April that Porzingis was bleeding on the court.

While playing against the Phoenix Suns, Porzingis took an elbow to the face. As a result, he began bleeding and had to leave the game to get stitches. Similarly, he worked the crowd after taking the hit.

Kristaps Porzingis and the Celtics' playoffs quest

After finishing the regular season with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics are on a quest to win their 19th championship. The team holds the record for the most of all time with 18.

The Celtics now hold a 2-0 record over the Magic in their playoff series. With two more wins, they will advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Last year, Porzingis won his first NBA Championship with the Celtics. They beat the Dallas Mavericks in a gentleman's sweep in the NBA Finals. Jaylen Brown was named NBA Finals MVP for his performance in the five games.

Porzingis is currently in his 10th season in the NBA and second with the Celtics. He was drafted by the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft.

After three seasons with the Knicks, Porzingis was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, who he would spend about four years with. He was then traded to the Washington Wizards during the 2022 season, staying with them for one and a half years.

Throughout his career, Porzingis is a one-time All-Star (in 2018). He was also named to the All-Rookie First Team in 2016 and the Rising Star of the EuroCup in 2015.