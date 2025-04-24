The Orlando Magic are hoping to even up their series with the Boston Celtics as Game 2 is going down in Boston on Wednesday night. Game 1 took place on Sunday, and after a strong first half from the Magic, the Celtics pulled away for a comfortable win. Taking down the Celtics on the road won't be easy for Orlando, but Paolo Banchero got the team hyped in the first half with a momentous slam over Kristaps Porzingis.

PAOLO BANCHERO OVER KRISTAPS PORZINGIS 💥pic.twitter.com/ItBzjVZx3y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Paolo Banchero is one of the most explosive players in the NBA as he makes big plays like this look easy. The NBA world was blowing up after the monstrous dunk.

“Who said he ‘isn’t an exciting player'? Put him on national television more @NBA,” one fan said.

The Magic don't have a ton of elite talent on their roster, but Banchero is definitely one of the players that the fan base wants to see stick around.

“I’m willing to trade everyone on the Magic not named Paolo Banchero at this point,” a fan wrote.

Some fans are even feeling bad for Banchero as he has a very difficult matchup to deal with in the first round of the playoffs without a lot of help.

“I’m a big Paolo Banchero fan so I feel bad he’s gotta play against the celtics 1st round,” a fan shared. “Hopefully they have another down year and he hits that market for the Lakers cause apparently he’s deemed “mid” from most eyes that I’ve seen which is crazy af.”

Unfortunately for the Magic, they don't quite have the pieces to keep up with a team like the Celtics. Franz Wagner and Banchero are great, but outside of those two, there isn't a lot.

“This playoffs series isn’t Orlando Magic vs. defending champion Boston Celtics,” another fan wrote. “It’s Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero vs. the Avengers.”

In terms of young talent in the league, one fan thinks that Paolo Banchero and Cade Cunningham are the best of the best.

“I think Cade and Banchero probably the two best young players going,” the fan said.

If Banchero gets surrounded by more talent, watch out.

“Banchero is so tough,” a fan said. “He needs to go to a bigger market team or a star needs to come to Orlando to play with him.”

The Magic are currrently trailing by three at halftime as the Celtics are up 50-47 in Game 2. There is a big talent discrepancy between the two teams, but Orlando has done a good job hanging around in the series so far. The Magic will need a much better second half performance if they are going to even up the series before heading back to Orlando.