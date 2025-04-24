The NBA playoffs are physical, and everyone has to be ready to put their bodies on the line in order to get wins. During the first-round series between the Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic, that had certainly been the case.

During Game 2, Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis took an elbow from Orlando center Goga Bitadze and went to the ground. After a second laying there, blood started gushing out of the Latvian star's head.

Kristaps Porzingis' forehead is bleeding after he took an elbow from Goga Bitadze

Trainers immediately came out to tend to Porzingis before he left the court and went to the locker room with a towel over his head, covering the wound. However, he didn't stay there for long before returning to the bench with a massive bandage on his forehead. He received five stitches to heal the wound, according to TNT sideline reporter Stephanie Ready on the broadcast.

Kristaps Porzingis checks back in with a bandage on his forehead.

Porzingis is a key piece to this Celtics team, so Boston needs him healthy if it wants to defend its title and win a second-straight championship. Thankfully, this injury doesn't look as serious as it did initially.

Porzingis clearly didn't love the massive bandage, as he went back into the tunnel and emerged with a smaller one. Shortly after returning to the bench, he checked back into the game to a huge roar from the Boston faithful at TD Garden.

The big man isn't the first Celtic to be banged up in this battle against the Magic, who are one of the most physical teams in basketball. Star forward Jayson Tatum is not playing in Game 2 after suffering a wrist injury while getting fouled in the first game of the series, marking his first-ever playoff game missed due to injury.

The Celtics are still in the driver's seat even without Tatum and with Porzingis in and out of the lineup during Game 2. They currently lead the Magic 96-88 with just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter as they look to take firm control of this series and get into the second round with time to rest.