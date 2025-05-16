Like all of Boston, Neal McDonough has full faith that the Celtics will beat the New York Knicks in Game 7 of their heated playoff series.

Of course, the Celtics will first have to win Game 6, which takes place on May 16, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. Despite Jayson Tatum's devastating injury, McDonough didn't waver.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about his new movie, The Last Rodeo, McDonough discussed his favorite NBA team. He was fully confident that the Celtics were going to pull off three straight wins to close out the series.

“The Celtics are gonna take it in seven, that's for sure,” he boldly claimed. “The Knicks aren't that good. The Knicks are a great team, but I would love nothing more than to be on Stephen A. [Smith's] show and say, ‘See? I told you!'”

The key is Derrick White, who hit seven three-pointers in Game 5. If he shows up and shoots several threes again the Knicks don't have a shot.

“ Derek White shows up and is banging those threes again, like he did last night; the Knicks don't have a chance 'cause it just frees up in the interior, and there's Al Orford and whomever else,” he explained.

He is so confident in his prediction that he called out known Knicks fan Timothée Chalamet. “ When I see Chalamet on Instagram posting at Game 6, [it's] is gonna be all about green, pal,” he said.

His Celtics fandom dates back decades as a Boston native. McDonough raised his kids Celtics fans as well. He joked that he “brainwashed” them from birth.

“My oldest son wore a Larry Bird t-shirt to bed from the ages of three to eight,” he recalled. “And I have those two t-shirts hanging in my closet with holes all through them. Our house is all about New England sports and the Celtics being right up on the top. What a series.”

Will Celtics-Knicks go to Game 7?

If McDonough's prediction is to come true, the Celtics will need to win Game 6, which will be played in New York City. The one thing going for the Celtics is that Game 7 would return to Boston.

New York stole the first two games in Boston, but homecourt advantage in a Game 7 may swing momentum. Plus, a Game 7 means the Celtics would be going in off a win.

But still, the first order of business is beating the Knicks in front of their home crowd. It will be easier said than done, but they are coming off a blowout victory.

On Wednesday, May 14, the Knicks and Celtics played Game 5 in Boston. The Celtics ran away with it in the second half. Jalen Brunson, one of New York's top scorers, fouled out, which made matters worse.