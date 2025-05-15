After the devastating Game 5 loss, New York Knicks fan Timothée Chalamet still likes his team's odds against the Boston Celtics as the series heads back to the Big Apple.

Following the loss, Chalamet took to his Instagram Stories to share his thoughts. He posted a blank screen with “6” written in text, indicating he believed the Knicks would win the series in Game 6.

Timothée Chalamet on IG: pic.twitter.com/SIgMUYiW0f — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

If he is right, the Knicks will advance to the next round of the playoffs. The next game will take place on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. If the Celtics once again win, the series will go back to Boston for Game 7.

Will Timothée Chalamet's Knicks win Game 6 against the Celtics?

Like many, Chalamet was disappointed as the Knicks were blown out by the Celtics in Game 5, losing 127-102. He was at the game in Boston, sitting courtside.

It was a disappointing game for the Knicks, who were coming off their most decisive win of the series. Jalen Bruson fouled out in the fourth quarter after having five called on him in the third quarter alone. He ended the game with 22 points and six assists.

Josh Hart led the Knicks in scoring, logging 24 points. Karl-Anthony Towns also scored 19 and had eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Mitchell Robinson had a team-high 13 rebounds and went six-for-six from the free-throw line.

Despite not having Jayson Tatum, the Celtics had a great game of offense. They made over 50% of their shots from the floor. Derrick White led them with 34 points. Jaylen Brown also scored 26.

The Knicks and Celtics series has been back-and-forth. New York stole the first two games of the series, which were played in Boston.

They then lost Game 3 by 22 points. Game 4 was won by the Knicks, who won by eight points. They then lost Game 5 in Boston by the largest deficit of the series so far.

Now, they will go back to New York. Expect their loyal fans, such as Chalamet and Spike Lee, to be there to cheer on their team. The team will need it if they hope to close out the series.

Chalamet is an Oscar-nominated actor coming off his acclaimed performance in A Complete Unknown. He played Bob Dylan in James Mangold's biopic. Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro also starred in it.

He is also known for his roles in the Dune franchise, Wonka, Call Me by Your Name, and Beautiful Boy. Chalamet will soon star in Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie.