Bill Chisholm, the incoming owner of the Boston Celtics, shared his first public comments after agreeing to purchase the franchise for a record-breaking $6.1 billion. The sale, which is still awaiting NBA approval, is expected to set a new financial benchmark that could influence the league’s long-discussed expansion plans.

In a statement released by Business Wire on Thursday, Chisholm expressed his lifelong connection to the team and his commitment to building on its legacy.

“Growing up on the North Shore and attending college in New England, I have been a die-hard Celtics fan my entire life,” Chisholm said. “I understand how important the Celtics are to the city of Boston – the role the team plays in the community is different than any other city in the country. I also understand that there is a responsibility as a leader of the organization to the people of Boston, and I am up for this challenge.”

Chisholm also acknowledged the contributions of former owner Wyc Grousbeck and his family, who led the Celtics for over two decades.

“My partners and I have immense respect for Wyc, the entire Grousbeck family and their indelible contributions to the Celtics organization over the last 23 years,” Chisholm said. “We look forward to learning from Wyc and partnering with Brad Stevens, Joe Mazzulla, and the talented team and staff to build upon their success as we work to bring more championships home to Boston.”

The agreement, which values the Celtics at $6.1 billion, is set to become the most expensive sale of a sports franchise in North American history. However, the deal is still pending approval from the NBA’s Board of Governors before it becomes official. If approved, the Chisholm Investor Group will retain Grousbeck as CEO and Governor, ensuring continuity within the organization. Grousbeck would continue overseeing team operations through the 2027-28 NBA season.

Grousbeck, who first took ownership of the Celtics in 2002, spoke highly of Chisholm and his vision for the team.

“Bill is a terrific person and a true Celtics fan, born and raised here in the Boston area,” Grousbeck said. “His love for the team and the city of Boston, along with his chemistry with the rest of the Celtics leadership, make him a natural choice to be the next Governor and controlling owner of the team. I know he appreciates the importance of the Celtics and burns with a passion to win on the court while being totally committed to the community. Quite simply, he wants to be a great owner.”

The historic sale is also expected to influence the NBA’s expansion efforts. With the Celtics setting a new standard for franchise valuation, league officials will now have a clearer market framework when assessing the cost of potential expansion teams. Commissioner Adam Silver has previously indicated that expansion is on the league’s radar, with cities such as Las Vegas and Seattle frequently mentioned as potential destinations.

The Celtics, currently 50-19 on the season, will continue their campaign on Friday against the Utah Jazz (16-54) as they look to defend their championship.